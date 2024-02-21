Early voting for Ohio's March 19 primary election has begun

A steady flow of voters makes their way in to vote during the first day of early voting for the November election in Franklin County.

Early voting has begun for Ohio's March 19 primary election.

Voters will decide on the presidential race as well as races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, Ohio House, Ohio Senate, Ohio Supreme Court and county races and local issues.

To check your voter registration, go to voteohio.gov or call your county board of elections. You can also update your voter information or register to vote at the same website.

For the primary election, you will need to choose a Republican, Democratic or issues-only ballot. Note that some races in your precinct may not be contested.

How to vote by mail in Ohio

You can call your county board of elections and have an absentee ballot mailed to you or you can request one at voteohio.gov.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by boards of election by 8:30 p.m. on March 12.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by boards of election by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19. Ballots cannot be turned in at polling places on Election Day but can be returned to county board offices in person on Election Day.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by March 18 and received by March 23 to be counted.

How to vote early in-person in Ohio

Absentee ballots can be cast in-person at local board of elections offices or the county's designated early voting center starting on Feb. 21.

All locations in the state have the same hours:

Feb. 21-23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 1: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

March 4-8: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

March 9: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

March 11: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

March 17: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

New voter ID law

A new state law no longer allows voters to use utility bills and other documents as identification to receive a ballot.

Now, a photo ID is required for in-person voting, either on Election Day or during the early voting period at county boards of election. To cast a ballot by mail, voters can provide a copy of their photo ID, driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Free state IDs are available to residents at local Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar locations. More information can be found at bmv.ohio.gov.

Voting on Election Day, March 19

If you want to wait to vote on Election Day, March 19, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can find your polling place at voteohio.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How do I vote early in Ohio