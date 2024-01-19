New early voting site to open in Noble

Jan. 19—NOBLE — A new early voting site is opening in Noble.

The Cleveland County Election Board announced it would unveil a new site for those wanting to vote early in upcoming elections at the Noble Public Library, 204 N. Fifth Street.

Previously, residents could only vote early at the Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson and Moore Norman Technology Center, 13301 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. The Noble library will be the third early voting site for Cleveland County voters.

Bryant Rains, Cleveland County Election Board secretary, said the location will come in useful considering this year's November 2024 election will add an early voting day.

"They're adding a day and that's Wednesday [Oct. 30], so it'll be Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, early voting," Rains said.

Early voting is from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We added that space in Noble, and they were excited to have it. This will give people on the southern part of the county, from south Norman on down, the same conveniences as those on the northern section of the county. This will be a good service for the community." Rains said.

Those wanting to vote by way of absentee ballot need to remember to fill out the paperwork properly, including the notarized affidavit form.

"The affidavits have to be filled out, and a lot of people only partially fill them out. They need to make sure they sign and date it on the same day the notary signs it," he said. "If the dates don't match, we can't sign it because it doesn't look like they signed it in front of a notary."

He said people incorrectly fill out forms all too often, and by law, the ballots are rejected.

Upcoming Elections

Residents around the county will have at least five more opportunities to vote this year.

Tuesday, March 5, there will be a Presidential Preferential Primary Election. Early voting is Feb. 29 and March 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 is the Board of Education General Election. Early voting is March 28-29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 2024 Primary Election is Tuesday, June 18. Early voting is June 13-14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Runoff Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 27. Early voting is Aug. 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The General Election is Nov. 5.

Rains said the county is looking for precinct officials who are willing to work throughout Cleveland County.

Inspectors will receive $110 per day, plus mileage, and clerks and judges receive $100.

Judges determine which ballot is handed out to each voter. Clerks verify voter registration and hand out ballots. Inspectors are responsible for picking up the voting machines, setting them up, taking them down, and taking them back to the election board.

"We also have office help that we could use during those busy times when we need help," Rains said.

He said absentee ballots are opened early, and the board needs help from the community to open envelopes.

"We have a bipartisan board, and that's true of the whole state," he said, which helps the process to proceed with fairness. "There is never such a thing as too many poll workers."

Poll workers start at 6:30 a.m. and work until after the polls close at 7 p.m. They must also attend a three-hour training session.