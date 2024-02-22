Early voting for Presidential Preferential Primary begins next week

Feb. 22—There will be three locations in Cleveland County for in-person absentee (early) voting in the Presidential Preferential Primary.

Voters can cast ballots at The Well (210 James Garner Ave. in Norman), The Moore Norman Technology Center (13301 S. Penn in Oklahoma City) and The Noble Library (204 N. 5th Street.)

Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 1 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2. Polling locations for the March 5 election will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For early Norman voters, they will also have the opportunity to vote on the OG&E Franchise agreement the same three days as the primary. The special election would determine whether or not to renew a franchise agreement with OG&E for 25 years.

A yes vote grants OG&E access to public property in Norman. The last franchise agreement was approved in 1993 and expired in 2018. OG&E continued to levy a 3 percent fee after expiration. A court challenge to the fee was dismissed in January. Voters denied a franchise agreement in 2023.

The primary will feature candidates from the Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties. The Democratic primary is also open to Independents. It features incumbent President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Armando Panda Perez-Serrato, Marianne Williamson, Stephen Lyons and Cenk Uygur.

The Republican ballot features former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Ryan L. Binkley, David Struckenberg, Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Libertarian ballot will feature Jacob Hornbergey and Chase Oliver. While some candidates have dropped from the race, they will still appear on the ballot because they did not withdraw before the deadline.