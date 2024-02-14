Early voting for presidential primary begins Saturday

Branch County officials are ready to begin the nine days of early voting on Saturday for the Feb. 27 Michigan Presidential primary.

The Branch County Election Commission members certified new Dominion Voting machines Monday afternoon.

Nick Nance of Voting Solutions runs test ballots through a new Dominion ballot tabulator on Monday. County Clerk Terry Kubasiak, canvass board member Don Vrablic, Treasurer Steve Rutz, and Probate Judge Kirk Kashian, members of the county election commission, observe along with township clerks.

Employees of Election Solutions programmed four tabulators and two voters assisted terminals in the lobby of the courthouse.

The tabulators will record ballots at the Dearth Center off Garfield Road in Coldwater from Saturday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 25.

Each of the county's 16 townships, Quincy, Bronson, and the four Coldwater wards will jointly fund and staff the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for voting.

Voters passed the nine-day early voting in 2022 as a constitutional amendment.

County Clerk Terry Kubasiak said a state grant purchased the machines. The political parties pay costs for the February primary.

After the August and November elections, she will total costs from the 22 precincts and apply for reimbursement from the $30 million allocated by the state for early voting.

The Feb. 27 primary ballot features presidential candidates Joe Biden for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans. Both face opposition.

Several Republican candidates are no longer running but remain on the Michigan ballot.

The only non-presidential issues are operating millages for Camden-Frontier and Reading community schools.

Certain residents of Algansee and California townships vote in these school districts.

Kubasiak said the new voting system allows clerks to determine which voters live in the school districts, punch in a code, and print "ballots on demand" just for those people.

"This way we don't have to print a stack of ballots we might not use," the county clerk said.

The system will benefit townships more in August and November when additional local issues may be on ballots.

Employees of Election Solutions programmed four new voting tabulators and two voters assisted terminals in the lobby of the courthouse Monday.

Nick Nance of Voting Solutions told clerks witnessing the new machine tests, "These machines are faster," taking less time for voting and tabulation.

Kubasiak said, "The equipment is the same equipment that people have used the past several years." Only the speed increased.

The early voting ballots will not be counted until after the polls close on election day. "We will be totaling out these four machines on election night after eight o'clock here at the courthouse," Kubasiak said.

Election inspectors will come to the courthouse from their precincts.

Kubasiak explained, "They will have their absentee voter and election day totals. I will have the totals for early voting."

The clerk and canvassers will then combine the totals to determine the final vote for each candidate or issue for each jurisdiction.

