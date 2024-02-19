Early voting to resume Wednesday in Chicago after temporary pause

CHICAGO — Early voting for the March 19 primary election will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday following a temporary pause to remove a judicial candidate’s name from ballots to comply with a court order, election officials said in a statement Monday.

Democratic mail-in ballots have not been mailed and will be sent out “as soon as possible” after being reprinted, the Chicago Board of Elections said Monday.

Republican, Libertarian and nonpartisan mail-in ballots filled out and mailed to the elections board were not affected by the pause, Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Max Bever told the Tribune on Saturday.

Early voting opened Thursday, but a day later, a three-judge panel upheld rulings from a lower court and the Cook County Officers Electoral Board to remove Ashonta Rice from the Democratic Party ballot, according to a court order.

Rice was running to fill a vacant Cook County judgeship, according to the Board of Elections commissioners.

Chicagoans can cast early votes downtown at 191 N. Clark St. or the board offices on the sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St.

____