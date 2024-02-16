Early voting starts Saturday in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan voters have more expanded options for casting their ballots than ever before.

Starting Saturday in-person early voting will be available throughout the state and for all future elections statewide and federal.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in Lansing Thursday talking about the new opportunity.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson touts new early voting options in Michigan. (WLNS)

As the Michigan Presidential Primary – scheduled for February 27, 2024 — approaches, people don’t have to wait for election day to cast their ballots.

“This Saturday, February 17th will be the kickoff, in every part of the state,” Benson said.

This early voting comes from a state constitutional amendment that people voted on in 2022.

The Secretary says the process will be just like how it’s done on election day.

Walk into the polling location, get a ballot, mark the ballot and enter it into the tabulator.

Benson discussed where Michigan falls in comparison to other states when it comes to the new voting option.

“21 other states provide this as a convenient option to their voters, and this Saturday Michigan will join them as a state that has election days rather than just one election day,” she said.

Before this year an absentee ballot or voting on election day were the only two options for voters.

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark said adding early voting gives the people what they’ve been asking for.

“Absentee voters frequently, very frequently ask for the opportunity to put their own ballot in the tabulator,” Clark said. “And this new process affords voters this opportunity.”

A few areas in Michigan tested out early voting in November – including Delta Township and the city of Lansing.

“You can only identify potential challenges by actually executing the process in real-time and the pilot allowed us to do just that and ultimately create a great functional process,” Clark said about the test run.

The organization of polling locations, Benson said, was determined by the clerks. There were three options, countywide, individual municipal bodies or a partnership of multiple municipalities.

“A clerk in Houghton may have different needs than a clerk in Rochester Hills, in terms of their resources and what their voters need,” Benson said of the various options.

the opportunity for people to vote early will end Feb. 25.

Polling locations can be found by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s website.

