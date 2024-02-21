Early voting starts today for March primary

Feb. 21—JEFFERSON — Anyone seeking to vote early for the upcoming primary can do so starting today at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections office.

From today through March 8, early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at the Board of Elections office at 8 West Walnut St., in Jefferson. After that point, voting hours start to expand, with early voting on Saturday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following week is the final week of early voting, with hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 11, 13, 14 and 15, and from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 12. On Saturday, March 16, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, March 17, the last day of early voting, the office will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

A number of contested races and levies are on the ballot.

For county-wide races, Democrats Stephanie R. Stoltz and Jodi Thurber are seeking the chance to run against incumbent Republican April Mariotti-Daniels for the county Clerk of Courts position.

For the Ohio 32nd Senate district, incumbent Republican Sandra O'Brien is being challenged by current 65th House District Rep. Mike Loychik. The winner will face Democrat Michael Schrodek in November.

In the 65th House District, Republicans Laurie Magyar and David Thomas are both seeking the GOP nomination to fill Loychik's seat.

There are a number of proposed new or increased levies that will be put before voters in March.

In Geneva-on-the-Lake, an additional 3.2-mill, five-year safety services levy will be before voters. In Geneva Township, excluding the city of Geneva and village of Geneva-on-the-Lake, an additional two-mill, five-year, fire service levy is on the ballot.

Windsor Township officials are seeking the replacement of of two-mill, five-year operating expenses levy. Voters in the service area of the Kingsville Public Library will decide the fate of a proposed renewal and increase of a 2.5-mill, 10 year current expenses levy.

The Ashtabula Area City Schools are seeking a new 2.9-mill, continuing current expenses levy, and Buckeye Local Schools voters will decide the fate of a 8.9-mill, 37-year bond and a .5-mill permanent improvement levy.

The proposed Northeast Joint Fire District is seeking a five-mill continuing fire and EMS levy. The district includes Kingsville, Monroe and Sheffield townships.

There are also renewal levies on the ballot for the Ashtabula police, Ashtabula roads and bridges, Denmark roads and bridges, Geneva Township — excluding the city of Geneva and GOTL — roads and bridges, Lenox permanent improvements, Plymouth permanent improvements, Geneva Area City Schools permanent improvements, and Rock Creek Public Library operating expenses.

A pair of liquor options will also be on the ballot in Wayne.