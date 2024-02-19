Early voting starts Tuesday: Here's where to go

Tuesday marks the beginning of a busy political year in North Texas.

It's the day early voting starts for the March 5 political party primaries.

Wichita Falls voters will see one notable change – Home Depot, always the most popular early voting location -- has opted out. The Martin Luther King Center has been added. Early voting will run through March 1.

Here are the early voting locations and times in Wichita County:

Courthouse, 900 Seventh St.

Feb. 20- 23: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 26 – March 1: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith St.

Feb. 20 -23: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 – March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sikes Senter, 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Feb. 20 – 23: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 – March 1: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Commissioner Pct 2, 102 W. College, Burkburnett

Feb. 20 – 23: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 – March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tax Office Substation, 400 N. Wall St., Iowa Park

Feb. 20 – 23: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Feb. 25: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Feb. 26 – March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Commissioner Pct. 4., 2023 SH 25 N, Electra

Feb. 20-23: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 – March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Any registered voter in Wichita County may vote at any early voting location.

Wichita County has just one contested county race in the primaries, which is on the Republican side. Incumbent Commissioner Barry Mahler is challenged by Iowa Park resident Bradley Wynn.

Of special interest to the region is the race for a nominee for the 30th state senate seat.

The 30th District contains a portion of Wichita County that includes Wichita Falls, however, all of the candidates for the state senate seat are from the Denton area. The Republicans are:

Carrie De Moor, physician

Cody Clark, business operator

Jace Yarbrough, attorney

Brent Hagenbuch, business operator

The Democrats are:

Matthew McGehee, mechanic

Dale Frey, business operator

Michael Braxton, pastor

Republican incumbent Drew Springer chose not to run for re-election.

Eight Republican candidates for president are on the Wichita County ballot, including frontrunners Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Ron DeSantis’ and Chris Christie’s names are on the ballot although both have suspended their campaigns.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is challenged for the party’s nomination by R.E. Lopez and Holland Gibson.

Although top statewide offices such as governor are not up for election this year, voters will choose offices ranging from Railroad Commissioner to various judicial seats.

Democratic voters will find seven candidates opposing President Joe Biden and nine candidates hoping to oppose Cruz. There are no contested countywide Democratic races.

Republican primary voters will find 13 propositions on their ballots which are opinion samplings and are non-binding.

Results of the primary elections will set the stage for the general election on Nov. 5, which in Texas will feature races ranging from president to city councils and school boards.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Early voting starts Tuesday: Here's where to go