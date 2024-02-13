Early voting in Tennessee's March 5 presidential primary begins Feb. 14. What to know

From the nation's highest elected office to local school board seats, a lot is on the line for Nashville and Davidson County voters in the upcoming March 5 primary. Several Wilson County positions also are up for grabs as well.

In many of the local races, all the candidates come from just one party, meaning that the candidates who win the primary will run unopposed in the county general election in August.

For the presidential primary, eight candidates for the Republican nomination will be on ballot, while President Joe Biden is the only candidate who will appear on Democratic ballot in Tennessee.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Feb. 14. Here's what you need to know.

Is it too late to register to vote for the March 5 primary?

Yes. The voter registration deadline for the March 5 primary was Feb. 5. To check your registration status, visit govotetn.com.

If you are registered and plan to vote absentee, the last day to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 27.

What's on the ballot?

The Republican and Democratic presidential primaries in Tennessee will take place on March 5. Here's who will appear on the ballot.

Republican primary

Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Democratic primary

Joseph R. Biden

What else is on the March 5 ballot?

Voters will decide primaries for the Davidson County assessor of property, a Nashville family court judgeship and one seat on the Nashville school board. Wilson County voters will also vote in the primary for three school board seats.

The primary elections will all but decide the winners in most of those races.

The race for District 1 seat on the Metro Nashville Public Schools board of education is the only race in which candidates from both major parties are running. In the other races, the winner of the primary is expected to win in August but will have to defeat any independent challengers, who don't have to go through the primary process.

Davidson County Assessor of Property

Tomesia Day

Vivian Wilhoite

Both candidates are Democrats. Read more about the race here.

Davidson County 4th Circuit Court judge

Tusca Alexis

Audrey Anderson

Stan Kweller

Stephanie Williams

All candidates are Democrats for the judgeship of one of Nashville's family courts. Read more about the race here.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education District 1

Dominique McCord-Cotton, Democrat

Demytris Savage-Short, Republican

Robert Taylor, Democrat

LaTonya Winfrey, Democrat

The other four seats up for grabs in this year's election — District 3, 5, 7 and 9 — all have candidates running unopposed so far, two of whom are incumbents. You can only vote in primaries for the district you're registered to vote in. You can find your district at this link.

Read more about the District 1 race here.

Wilson County School Board Zone 3

Melissa Walker Lynn

Joe Schippers

Wilson County School Board Zone 7

Jamie Farough

Jessica Hill

Lebanon Special School District at-large

Heather Sadler Gallaher

Dusty Jones

All candidates in Wilson County are Republicans. Read more about the three Wilson County school board races here.

Where and when can I vote early in Nashville?

Early voting kicks off Wednesday at 8 a.m. All early voting locations will be open throughout the duration of early voting for March 5 primary.

Here are the early voting locations:

Bellevue Community Center — 7638A Highway 70 South, Nashville 37221 (New location)

Bordeaux Library — 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville 37218

Casa Azafrán Community Center — 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville 37211

Edmondson Pike Library — 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville 37211

Goodlettsville Library — 205 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville 37072 (New location)

Green Hills Library — 3701 Benham Ave., Nashville 37215

Hermitage Library — 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage 37076

Hillwood High School — 6215 Hickory Valley Road, Nashville 37205 (New location)

Madison Library — 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison 37115

Metro Office Building — 800 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville 37210 (New location)

South Inglewood Community Center — 1624 Rebecca Street, Nashville 37216 (New location)

Southeast Library — 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013

Here are the hours for those locations from Feb. 14 through Feb. 27

Wednesday, Feb. 14 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15 — 8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 — 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19 — Closed for the President's Day holiday

Tuesday, Feb. 20 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Do I need to bring a photo ID to vote in Nashville, Tennessee?

Yes. Voters in Tennessee must bring a valid photo identification card, which can include a driver's license or photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military photo ID or a Tennessee handgun carry permit that includes a photo.

College student IDs, city- or county-issued IDs, and out-of-state photo IDs are not accepted.

You do not need to bring your voter registration card to vote.

What ballot will I have?

You can request either a Republican or Democratic ballot, and poll workers will ensure you have the correct ballot.

To find your school board district, enter your address here.

Can I leave work to vote in Nashville?

Employers are required to give their employees paid time off to vote provided they have been given notice.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee primary elections: Early voting runs through Feb. 27