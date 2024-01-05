Early voting underway in advance of Jan. 9 Special Election

Jan. 4—David and Margaret Bealle were among voters stopping by the Pittsburg County Election Board's temporary headquarters at the Southeast Expo Center to cast early ballots Thursday in advance of the Jan. 9 Special Election.

David Bealle noted the Special Election is set for this coming Tuesday, which is one of the reasons why he and Margaret opted to cast their early in-person absentee ballots at the Expo Center.

"Tuesday is a busy day for both of us," David Bealle said.

Voting by early in-person absentee ballot was set from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 4 and 5, at the Southeast Expo Center, where the Pittsburg County Election Board has set up temporary offices.

While the Election Board offices are on the second floor, Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes has set up voting stations inside the first-floor lobby area.

She wanted to spare voters from having to make their way to the second floor to cast their early in-person absentee ballots.

"It's more convenient for voters," Barnes said of setting up the first floor voting area for those casting early in-person absentee ballots on Thursday and Friday.

She said everything had been going smoothly as of early Thursday.

"It's worked out well," Barnes said.

Polling places are to open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, for the Special Election which includes a proposed quarter-cent county sales tax increase. If passed, the measure would raise the Pittsburg County sales tax from its present 1.50% up to 1.75%.

Pittsburg County commissioners said the proposed quarter-cent county sales tax increase is to benefit the Southeast Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.

Ballot language regarding the proposed quarter-cent county sales tax states it is "for the purposes of providing funding for the operation, maintenance, expansion, construction, or new construction of public facilities owned by Pittsburg County, including the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds and the Southeast Exposition Center."

McAlester city councilors passes a resolution on split vote during their Dec. 26 meeting, stating the city council's opposition to the county's proposal.

County Commissioners Charlie Rogers, Kevin Smith and Ross Selman maintain the quarter-cent sales tax increase is needed for the Expo Center.

Also on the ballot for the Jan. 9 Special Election is a proposed 5% county hotel/motel tax, which commissioners said will not affect any community that already has a hotel/motel tax of its own.

Regarding the separate 5% hotel/motel tax, District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers previously said it is primarily aimed at Airbnbs and will not affect any community which already has its own hotel/motel tax in place.

An Airbnb is described as a residence, boat or other property available for rental to vacationers, travelers and others.

Both proposed county tax issues will be presented as separate measures on the ballot. Voters could pass them both, reject both, or reject one of the measures while passing the other.

Kiowa voters will also be casting ballots on a proposed 25-year non-exclusive franchise with Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.