Early voting underway for Super Tuesday primaries in Texas: El Paso voters hit polls

Texans got their first opportunity to weigh in on several high-profile races as early voting kicked off ahead of the Super Tuesday primary on March 5.

The early voting session stretches from Feb. 20, until Friday, March 1. The winners of the March 5 Democratic and Republican primaries will advance to the General Election on Nov. 5.

High turnout is expected for this year's presidential election, which will also see El Paso voters making their picks for seats in the U.S. House and Senate, as well as the Texas Legislature, a new mayor, and seat on the El Paso County Commissioners Court and El Paso City Council.

Early voting ends on March 1 in Texas

Early voting for the Super Tuesday primary runs from Feb. 20, until Friday, March 1.

The Super Tuesday primary will be held four days later on Tuesday, March 5.

El Paso TX early voting locations

Early voting locations, dates and times are subject to change at any time, according to El Paso County Election Department. Any registered voter may vote at any location.

Trouble viewing locations? Click here.

What are we voting on?

Voters will have to vote in their party's primary to decide which primary candidate will advance to the General Election in November.

In each primary, there are a number of hotly-contested races. Candidates facing no primary opposition will automatically advance to the General Election while those facing no opposition from the opposite party will effectively win their races after the primary.

The Democratic Party sample ballot and the Republican Party sample ballot are available online at the El Paso County Elections Department website.

Early voting totals for Feb. 20

Democratic Party in-person voting: 1,979

Democratic Party mail-in ballots returned: 1,443

Total Democratic Party votes for Day 1: 3,422

Republican Party in-person voting: 709

Republican Party mail-in ballots returned: 290

Total Republican Party votes for Day 1: 999

