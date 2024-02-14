You can earn $100,000. Consider a Fresno-area apprenticeship as a plumber, electrician

Struggling to make a decision on a career path? Consider an apprenticeship.

The greater Fresno area offers multiple programs for such earn-as-you-learn opportunities including a carpenter apprenticeship, or a Fresno Economic Opportunities apprenticeship for manufacturing maintenance mechanics.

It’s an opportunity that more people are catching on to, according to Joe Estrada, a training director for an electrician apprenticeship program in Fresno.

“Usually, there’s a pretty long waiting list,” he said of the program.

More high school graduates appear to be catching on to the advantages of apprenticeships.

While some spend four years in a college and sometimes graduate with a mountain of debt, those selected into a training program to become an electrician, plumber or other skilled trade often finish a five-year program with thousands of dollars in the bank.

For an example of how apprenticeship programs work, consider the local training program for aspiring electricians, plumbers and sheet metal workers.

Estrada is the training director for the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee. He said annual salary for a journeyman electrician in the Central San Joaquin Valley usually averages $80,000-$100,000.

The program is located in the 5200 block of East Hedges Avenue.

How it works

To become a journeyman through the electrical apprenticeship program, a student enrolls in a five-year program, learning on the job from a tradesman while taking classes in electrical theory.

Students at least 18 years old with a high-school or general education diploma can apply to the program if they have passed a course in basic algebra. From there, they take an aptitude test and are interviewed for the program. Those who do well are in. Estrada said about 600 apply every year and 40 or 50 are picked.

Then, they go to work under the supervision of a local contractor at $20 an hour. Regular pay increases of $2.25 an hour are part of the apprenticeship.

Once every three months, apprentices are pulled off the job for basic electricity classes. Both the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union and local contractors fund the program. At the end of the apprenticeship, Estrada said the students have earned about $300,000, said Estrada.

He added that no government money is spent on the program, a win-win for the student and taxpayers.

Becoming skilled in one of the trades can virtually guarantee some level of job security, and one that cannot be outsourced.

When the water line under a house breaks at 3 a.m., everyone shops local for a repair person.

The California Department of Industrial Relations reports there are thousands of students in apprenticeship programs in California. It’s a useful website to find such opportunities.