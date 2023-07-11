‘I earn £200k and want to retire – should I prioritise my mortgage or pension?’

Living mortgage-free in retirement is an aspiration shared by most, but soaring interest rates have made that dream a little bit more unattainable.

A large number of middle-aged borrowers are now approaching the end of their fixed-rate deal and face a huge jump in bills when they are forced to renew.

This is the position Sandeep Ramanand, 58, now finds himself in. Together with wife Sunita, Mr Ramanand, who works in software sales, has been regularly overpaying his mortgage with the goal of clearing it in the next five years and retiring debt-free at age 63.

But the Bank of England’s decision to raise rates to 5pc has left them doubting whether this is achievable – or indeed the best thing to do with their money.

They have £200,000 of outstanding debt on their £800,000 home in Epsom, and their monthly payments come to £2,000.

Thanks to Mr Ramanand’s £200,000 annual income, they have been able to repay £4,000 a month over the past few years. But that is about to become much harder when the couple’s mortgage comes up for renewal next year – at which point their rate will leap from 1.3pc to, potentially, over 4.5pc.

“What we’re seeing right now in terms of inflation and rising interest rates is very worrying,” said Mr Ramanand. “Should we be focusing on paying off the mortgage? Or are we better off paying into the pension?”

Mr Ramanand pays £24,000 a year into his £200,000 defined contribution pension. His wife is not currently contributing to hers while she waits for her newly launched business to generate an income, but so far her pension savings total £45,000.

Having first arrived in the UK in 2006, the couple have not yet made enough National Insurance Contributions to qualify for the full state pension. Savers need to have 35 years of NICs to receive the maximum of £203.85 a week in retirement.

The Ramanands are also debating whether they could get better returns by investing in the stock market. At the moment they have £650,000 in investments and savings – split between Individual Savings Accounts (Isas), US and UK equities and employer shares. They also own a £130,000 property in India.

They want to know how much they would need to earn in income in order to sustain their lifestyle. In addition to their mortgage payments they spend about £2,500 a month on outgoings, and a further £6,000 a year on holidays. “We would like to travel more if we can afford it,” said Mrs Ramanand. “But it totally depends on what our income will be, and whether the steps we take now can increase that.”

Megan Rimmer, chartered financial planner at Quilter

In their journey towards retirement, Mr and Mrs Ramanand are looking for a specific golden number as their retirement income.

However, instead of focusing solely on this target figure, it is equally essential to map out their actual retirement vision.

This involves several aspects such as their living arrangements – whether they plan to continue residing in their current home or perhaps consider downsizing. They may even contemplate selling their property in India to bolster their retirement funds.

In addition to their basic monthly outgoings for groceries, utilities, and insurance which amount to £2,500, they should also account for their lifestyle expenses. After all, retirement is also about enjoying the fruits of years of hard work, be it dining out, visiting the theatre or going on holiday.

As a fellow lover of holidays, I’m all for helping my clients visit their dream destinations and enjoy the retirement they’ve worked so hard for. So, how do they get there? The challenge here is to devise a roadmap that can help them attain their desired lifestyle.

For Mr Ramanand, who is an additional rate taxpayer, optimising his pension contributions could offer significant tax relief.

Currently, he channels £24,000 annually into his pension. But considering his income level, it could be beneficial for him to look to maximise his annual allowance of £60,000 each year which is the limit you can pay into a pension without incurring a tax charge.

Even though this would reduce his take-home pay, the consequent further tax savings of over £16,000, along with the NIC savings, could make a substantial difference. With a current pension of £200,000, if he keeps paying in just £24,000 each year and assuming a net growth rate of 4pc, it could be worth £359,848.

Whilst there are different ways you could draw benefits from a pension, if he purchased an annuity he could receive a tax-free lump sum of £89,962 and a guaranteed income of £13,930.

However, if Mr Ramanand maximised his contributions and invested £60,000 per annum, the future value could soar to £551,136 (again, assuming a net growth rate of 4pc a year).

The tax-free cash lump sum would increase to £137,750 and an approximate annual income of £21,259. These calculations do not even account for the substantial tax savings of £27,000 each year by redirecting the money into the pension. Over a five-year period, these tax savings could amount to £135,000.

It’s important that Mr Ramanand seeks advice to confirm how much he can pay into his pension as this is a complex area.

Mr Ramanand has approximately 24 years of retirement to fund. If we were to simplify the figures and assume zero growth, the larger pot of £551,000 would grant him an annual income of just under £30,000.

This calculation further emphasises how a well thought out strategy towards pension contributions can greatly enhance the financial comfort and lifestyle during retirement.

As for Mrs Ramanand, even though she currently doesn’t have an income, it would be prudent for her to contribute the maximum she can to her pension, which is £3,600. By paying in £2,880, she will receive an immediate tax relief of £720, and the growth within the pension will be tax-free.

The couple also has the option to pay off their mortgage now with their employer shares, US & UK stocks, and Isass, if they choose to do so.

This could enable them to save the monthly repayment amount of £2,000, which could then be redirected to Mr Ramanand’s pension or to other tax-efficient vehicles.

Alternatively, they could temporarily halt overpaying their mortgage and save as much as possible in the meantime, before reassessing their situation closer to April when they have to renew their mortgage deal.

Paul Clifton, director of wealth planning at Arbuthnot Latham

To maximise returns, moving existing invested assets into a portfolio that is being professionally managed would be recommended. They can still retain their Isas “wrappers” and potentially use the shares to fund future Isas too.

It would also be advisable to retain an emergency fund in cash, ideally at least six months expenditure.

Moving onto the pensions, Mrs Ramanand could still be making contributions of £3,600 gross per annum even if she is not earning. Mr Ramanand is making significant pension contributions, but I would try to maximise these over the next few years.

Currently he is getting 45pc tax relief, but it is possible this tax break will not survive a change in government. As Mr Ramanand is over 55 he can access the pension now, so he is not “tying this money up”.

They are both projected to have a state pension age of 67. If they carry on working to their state pension age, Mr Ramanand will have around 26 years of NI contributions and Mrs Ramanand around 29 years, which is close to the maximum of 35.

Repaying the mortgage usually offers the best risk-free return after tax. Based on our modelling, they should be able to do this in the next five years with the existing £4,000 per month payments.

However, if they were to use a lump sum from the shares, or from the sale of the Indian property, they would free up £4,000 per month for further savings, investments, and pension contributions.

Using cashflow modelling software, if they chose to retain the property in India, clear the mortgage using monthly payments, switch the shares and Isas into professionally managed arrangements and continue with the existing pension contributions, they should have built enough capital to provide a net income of £2,500 per month to cover basic expenditure, with a further £10,000 per annum for holidays and so on in five years’ time.

