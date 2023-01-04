Earn a big cash back bonus with Chase Ink Business Cash® credit card and Chase Ink Business Unlimited® credit card

Get a great cash back bonus for a limited time with the Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited credit cards

Chase has just updated its excellent Ink Business Cash® credit card and Ink Business Unlimited® credit card with an impressive limited-time welcome offer. New applicants can earn a staggering $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first three months of opening an account with either card.

Chase Bank already has some of the best credit cards available, and their travel and no annual fee offerings occupy a top spot in our rankings.

The Chase Ink Business Cash® and Chase Ink Business Unlimited® credit cards were already impressive, but this latest limited-time offer makes them even more appealing. New applicants will get a $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in card purchases in the first three months after opening an account. That’s an incredibly generous amount of potential cash back, and the offer applies to both the Chase Ink Business Cash® and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® cards.

This cash back bonus is only one of the reasons why these cards are an excellent option for small business owners looking for the best way to manage their outgoing expenses. You’re going to be making these business purchases anyway, so why not make it on a business card that offers great rewards?

In addition to this generous cash back bonus, the Chase Ink Business Cash® and Chase Ink Business Unlimited® offer plenty of perks and rewards for savvy business owners. With the Chase Ink Business Cash® credit card, you earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent on purchases at office supply stores and on Internet, cable and phone services each anniversary year. You also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent at gas stations and restaurants each anniversary year and 1% cash back on all other purchases you make with the card. If you have several expenses for your business covered by the 5% cash back category in Chase Ink Business Cash®, this card may be for you.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® may be right up your alley if you prefer to keep things simple. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® credit card allows account holders to earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on every business purchase made with the card.

Both business credit cards have no annual fee and offer a 0% introductory rate for 12 months. Once the introductory period ends, the annual percentage rates (APRs) of between 16.99% - 22.99% will apply.

