Earn yourself a green thumb, apply to be a Big Country Master Gardener this year

Before the spring has sprung, cultivate a new passion in gardening and plants by becoming a Big Country Master Gardener.

The Texas Master Gardener Program is a volunteer development program of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Participants receive in-depth horticultural training and work on Extension-approved gardening projects in their local communities.

A group of Big Country Master Gardener members toured local gardens in June 2021.

The multi-week program is open to adults with an interest in gardening and a willingness to volunteer and share their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact.

“No prior experience is necessary,” said Dawnyel Luckie, Taylor County AgriLife Extension Program Assistant & Volunteer Coordinator.

There are only 22 spots available, and applications are due by Thursday, Jan. 25, Luckie stated.

Applicants will be informed by Jan. 26 if they are selected. Classes begin Feb. 8 and end April 30.

Want to be a expert in the garden? Apply for the 2024 Big Country Master Gardener Training Class by Jan. 25 to learn about in-depth horticultural topics and volunteer in AgriLife Extension projects in the community.

“Trainees will learn about soil, plant growth and development, about vegetable and herbs, plant propagation, and more,” Luckie said. A tentative schedule and topics can be found on the Big Country Master Gardener website.

Selected applicants are required to pay a $250 program fee which pays for the class textbook, supplies, soil samples and speaker fees.

If interested in applying for the training program or wanting to learn more about Big Country Master Gardeners, visit bcmgtx.org or call 325-672-6048.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Get your hands dirty, Big Country Master Gardener classes open