Earnest Welcomes Victoria Hughes as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest , a leading financial technology and education finance company, has welcomed Victoria Hughes as its new Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Hughes most recently served as the Chief People Officer at AnitaB.org, a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve women in technology. Hughes' appointment adds to an already notable female-led C-suite including Susan Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer and Pamela Rice, Chief Technology Officer.

In her new role as Chief People Officer at Earnest, Hughes will bring expertise to grow and advance the Earnest culture with a focus on people strategies that support continued growth and learning, as well as diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging strategies.

"Our experiences can connect us and enlighten our full potential - at work, at home, in the world," said Hughes. "We are all seeing a seismic shift in how we define the employee experience, how we create connections and build knowledge, and I am thrilled to take on a new challenge at Earnest and continue along the excellent path the team has already created in a culture-rich environment."

Hughes has a proven track record advancing vibrant and diverse organizational cultures that bring out the highest potential in individuals, resulting in measurable improvements to business results. Her leadership experience spans a variety of industries including Fortune 500 companies to the non-profit sector. Hughes has a Master's Degree in Human Resources and Organizational Development, is a certified Executive Coach, and certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor.

Since its inception in 2013, Earnest has refinanced over $10.2 billion in student loans for over 124,000 clients in the U.S. The Earnest private student loan offering launched last spring and has seen strong interest in its second year. Additionally, the Earnest Scholarship offers a total of $250,000 in aid to help students finance their education. For the 2020-2021 academic year, Earnest will award $5,000 to 50 undergrad and grad students.

Currently, Earnest has open roles across data, design, engineering, marketing and product. Its Salt Lake Office was recently named a Top Workplace .

About Earnest

Earnest is a technology company using technology, data, and design and exceptional service to build more affordable financial products, deliver them to more people, and engage through more human experiences. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products are built for a new generation seeking to reach life's milestones. The company's mission is to empower people with the financial capital they need to live better lives. Earnest is a subsidiary of Navient. Learn more at earnest.com .

