Earnings: 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Watch Monday

So, let’s take a dive into the market data on three stocks that went public in the last 12 months, which the analysts see as buying propositions, and all report earnings on Monday.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

We’ve all heard of Tencent, the $45 billion Chinese tech-holding company, with its fist in a wide range of internet-related services. Tencent is one of the world’s largest social media companies, and the absolute largest gaming company. But today, we’re talking music. Tencent Music is a spinoff of the parent company and a joint venture with Spotify. The joint company offers several music streaming apps in the Chinese market, attracting more than 700 million users and 120 million paying subscribers. TME IPO’d in December of 2018 and gained 9% in its first day of trading.

The numbers underscore an important fact about the world’s internet markets: China is underappreciated. Just because government policy keeps the Chinese market mostly closed to Western reach, it doesn’t mean that Chinese internet companies should be ignored. China is home to 1.4 billion people, about 18% of the world’s population. It’s a huge market, rapidly urbanizing and gaining wealth, with a ravenous demand for digital products.

All of this explains TME’s Q2 performance. The company added over 2.5 million users, saw revenues make a double-digit gain to $859 million, and beat the EPS forecast with 10 cents per share. It was a strong performance, and the forecast for tomorrow is in-line with it. EPS is expected to remain stable, at 9 cents (the same forecast which was beaten in Q2), while revenues are expected to rise to $909.7 million.

Analysts are impressed with Tencent Music. Bo Pei, of Oppenheimer, writes, “Despite being the largest digital music platform in China, TME is still in the early stage of monetization with a subscription paying ratio (4.8%) substantially lower than that of global peers, which provides it with plenty of growth opportunity… TME is investing to build its exclusive content library... In the long-term, we see TME as an industry integrator with clear strategic vision.” Bo gives TME a $17 price target, suggesting a 21% upside. (To watch Pei’s track record, click here)

Alex Yao, a 4-star analyst with JPMorgan, is also bullish on China’s largest music streaming company. He says looking forward, “We believe such a strong net adds momentum will persist into coming quarters as the strategy is replicable and under management control. We expect TME’s music sub net adds acceleration to ease investor concern on music monetization and it should drive share price upside potential.” His $18 price target implies room for a 28% upside to the stock. (To watch Yao’s track record, click here)

Overall, TME’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold given in the last three months. The stock trades for $14, making it a bargain considering the upside, and the average price target of $16.75 indicates 19% upside potential. (See Tencent Music stock analysis on TipRanks)