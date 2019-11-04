Earnings: 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Watch Tuesday

Are you ready for another round of earnings reports? We’re looking at three Strong Buy stocks which are reporting on Tuesday, and investors should be excited. The Q3 earnings season has been better than was anticipated, with 60% of S&P listed companies beating forecasts on revenues, and 74% beating on EPS. It’s a good end to a rough summer in the markets.

We found these top stocks through TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool, by setting the filters to sort for ‘strong buy’ ratings, any upside, and dividend payouts. The results are stocks that investors can expect to show solid returns in the coming months.

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Based in Texas, Diamondback Energy engages in ‘hydrocarbon exploration,’ or to put it layman’s terms, oil drilling. Diamondback operates in the Permian Basin, of the richest oil regions in Texas and a driver of the fracking boom in the oil and gas industry that has bumped the US to the #1 spot as the world’s largest oil producer. The company is a mid-size player in the industry, with a market-cap of $14 billion, annual revenues exceeding $2.18 billion, and net profits in the range of $940 million – based on a daily production greater than 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

A product that the modern world cannot do without, along with smart management, has kept FANG profitable despite a 6% drop in share value this year. The company makes up for the lack of share appreciation with a modest dividend of 0.8% yield, or roughly half the sector average. The quarterly payout is 4.75 cents per share.

Looking ahead, the markets expect to see FANG report an earnings increase year-over-year, along with higher quarterly revenues Diamondback’s EPS has been rising steadily since Q1 of this year, although the company did miss the forecast last quarter by 2%. In the last eight quarters, Diamondback has beaten the earnings forecasts five times.

Putting this into raw numbers, analysts expect FANG to show $1.73 in the Q3 report, based on $1.05 billion in revenues. This represents an earnings beat of 3.6%, and a revenue beat of an impressive 95.3%.

Speaking of analysts, Roth Capital’s John White sees reason for optimism in FANG’s low debt load. As he points out, the company operates with low leverage, allowing it to focus on drilling activities and production. White writes, “Our rationale is that FANG does not receive proper credit for its lower leverage… In our view FANG is one of the premier Permian focused companies as it has displayed through its strong record of successful drilling and completion results over a multi-year period and capital return initiatives.”

White rates FANG a Buy along with $147 price target, which implies an upside potential of about 60% for the stock. (To watch White's track record, click here)

Michael Glick, of JPMorgan, is also bullish on this oil producer. He points out the company’s expanding oil drilling activity, high free cash flow, and acquisitions of new drilling exploration areas. In a report dated October 9, Glick writes, “Diamondback is uniquely positioned in that it should have the highest growth rate among peers while delivering industry leading returns. We model the company growing oil ~16% in 2020Ey/y at a ~5.9% post-dividend FCF yield, and free cash flow continues to expand, particularly in the out-years. Late 2018 acquisitions doubled the size of the company…” Like White, Glick sets a high price target on this stock: $139, suggesting an upside of 60%.

All in all, FANG’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous – 15 analysts have given this stock an up-check. The average price target is $138, which indicates a 53% upside from the share price of $86. (See Diamondback stock analysis on TipRanks)