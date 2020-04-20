Earnings Update: Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

It's been a pretty great week for Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) shareholders, with its shares surging 12% to €5.30 in the week since its latest full-year results. Antevenio reported revenues of €26m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of €0.38 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the sole analyst covering Antevenio provided consensus estimates of €20.4m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a painful 20% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 52% to €0.18 per share. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of €26.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.19 in 2020. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Antevenio's prospects following the latest results, with a pretty serious reduction to revenues and the analyst now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 9.6% to €4.70, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 20% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Antevenio's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Antevenio dropped from profits to a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Antevenio's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Antevenio going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

