Earnings Beat: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.3% to hit CA$18m. Computer Modelling Group also reported a statutory profit of CA$0.08, which was an impressive 41% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering Computer Modelling Group provided consensus estimates of CA$68.6m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a small 5.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 22% to CA$0.21 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$67.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.24 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Computer Modelling Group after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a substantial drop in per-share earnings expectations.

There's been no major changes to the price target of CA$5.54, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Computer Modelling Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$6.25 and the most bearish at CA$5.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.7% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 5.1% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Computer Modelling Group to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CA$5.54, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Computer Modelling Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Computer Modelling Group that we have uncovered.

