Earnings Beat: HUYA Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

The investors in HUYA Inc.'s (NYSE:HUYA) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 32% to US$2.70 in the week following its third-quarter results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.8% to hit CN¥2.4b. HUYA also reported a statutory profit of CN¥0.04, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for HUYA

After the latest results, the consensus from HUYA's 14 analysts is for revenues of CN¥9.23b in 2023, which would reflect a noticeable 7.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to balloon 53% to CN¥1.75 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥9.70b and CN¥1.41 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target fell 5.6% to US$3.87, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for HUYA's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic HUYA analyst has a price target of US$9.52 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.74. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the HUYA's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.6% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 27% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - HUYA is expected to lag the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of HUYA's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for HUYA going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - HUYA has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here