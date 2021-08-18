Earnings Beat: Seven West Media Limited Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a sad week for Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM), who've watched their investment drop 15% to AU$0.44 in the week since the company reported its annual result. Revenues were AU$1.3b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at AU$0.21, an impressive 123% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Seven West Media after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Seven West Media's ten analysts is for revenues of AU$1.40b in 2022, which would reflect a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 56% to AU$0.092 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$1.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.092 in 2022. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$0.62, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Seven West Media, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$0.80 and the most bearish at AU$0.49 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Seven West Media is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 11% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 8.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.8% per year. Not only are Seven West Media's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$0.62, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Seven West Media going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Seven West Media is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

