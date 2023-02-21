Earnings Beat: SFP Tech Holdings Berhad Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) just released its yearly report and things are looking bullish. SFP Tech Holdings Berhad beat earnings, with revenues hitting RM86m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 11%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's two analysts is for revenues of RM116.6m in 2023, which would reflect a major 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 43% to RM0.057. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM112.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.057 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

The analysts increased their price target 48% to RM2.40, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 36% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 34% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that SFP Tech Holdings Berhad is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for SFP Tech Holdings Berhad going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for SFP Tech Holdings Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

