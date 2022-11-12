Earnings Beat: Smiths News plc Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 11% to UK£0.42 following its latest half-year results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of UK£1.1b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Smiths News surprised by delivering a statutory profit of UK£0.10 per share, a notable 14% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Smiths News after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Smiths News, is for revenues of UK£1.04b in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 4.8% reduction in Smiths News' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 5.8% to UK£0.092 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£1.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.083 in 2022. Although the analysts have lowered their sales forecasts, they've also made a nice gain to their earnings per share estimates, which implies there's been something of an uptick in sentiment following the latest results.

The consensus has made no major changes to the price target of UK£0.51, suggesting the forecast improvement in earnings is expected to offset the decline in revenues next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Smiths News at UK£0.52 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£0.50. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Smiths News is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Smiths News' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would also point out that the forecast 9.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 9.3% annually over the past five years Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 3.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Smiths News to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Smiths News following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Smiths News. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Smiths News analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

