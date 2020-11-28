Earnings Beat: UDG Healthcare plc Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a good week for UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 8.4% to UK£8.05. UDG Healthcare reported US$1.3b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.37 beat expectations, being 6.1% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, UDG Healthcare's eight analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.30b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 12% to US$0.42. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.40 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

The consensus has made no major changes to the price target of US$10.82, suggesting the forecast improvement in earnings is expected to offset the decline in revenues next year. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on UDG Healthcare, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.47 and the most bearish at US$5.77 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that UDG Healthcare's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.4% increase next year well below the historical 5.4%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that UDG Healthcare is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards UDG Healthcare following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$10.82, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

