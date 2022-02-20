Earnings Beat: Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Investors in Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.4% to close at CA$2.15 following the release of its yearly results. Western Forest Products reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of CA$1.4b and statutory earnings per share of CA$0.56, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from three analysts covering Western Forest Products is for revenues of CA$1.32b in 2022, implying a small 7.2% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 40% to CA$0.37 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$1.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.32 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a decent improvement in earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of CA$2.75, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Western Forest Products, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$3.25 and the most bearish at CA$2.50 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Western Forest Products is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Western Forest Products' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 7.2% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 1.2% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to decline 7.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, Western Forest Products is expected to suffer at about the same rate as its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Western Forest Products' earnings potential next year. Happily they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and expect the business to grow in line with the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CA$2.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Western Forest Products. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Western Forest Products analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Western Forest Products (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

