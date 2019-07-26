Earnings Reports for the Week of July 29-Aug. 2 (AAPL, AMD, BYND)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports schedule to be released by publicly traded companies. There are also earnings previews for select companies. Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Beyond Meat (BYND, $222.86) - Plant-based-meat maker Beyond Meat has, as of Friday, June 26, exploded more than 800% in price since its May 1 initial public offering. The stock has soared on the back of growing consumer interest, research on new products such as bacon and steak, and increased testing by companies such as Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), which just signed a deal to try out Beyond Meat patties in more than 90 Manhattan locations. The downside? Valuation. Beyond Meat, which has not yet turned a profit, is extravagantly priced at well more than 100 times its revenues over the past year - competitor Hormel (HRL) trades at a little more than twice sales, and Tyson Foods (TSN) trades at less than its sales. At roughly $13 billion in market value (versus expectations for a mere $224 million in revenues this year), it's worth more than enormous established companies such as Campbell Soup (CPB) and almost double chicken giant Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). Thus, the onus is on the company to overwhelmingly impress Wall Street analysts when the company reports its quarterly financial results after the July 29 market close. The pros are looking for an 8-cent-per-share loss in its most recent quarter, on revenues of $52.7 million.

Noteworthy Earnings Reports: AK Steel (AKS), Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), Cooper Tire (CTB), Del Taco (TACO), Everest Re (RE), Illumina (ILMN), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Nabors Industries (NBR), Sanofy (SNY), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Transocean (RIG), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

TUESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Apple (AAPL, $207.02) - Apple's 31% year-to-date gain is especially impressive given its iPhone sales woes and a looming antitrust case against its App Store. But better-than-expected earnings on the strength of its Services division, as well as continued high spending on share repurchases and a dividend increase, have helped grease investors' palms. Analysts seem optimistic heading into the July 30 afternoon earnings report, too. BofA's Wamsi Mohan reiterated his Buy call on the idea that forecasts for Apple's quarterly performance are low - analysts are modeling low revenue growth of just 0.2% year-over-year to $53.39 billion, and profits that will drop by 10.3% to $2.10 per share. DA Davidson's Tom Forte reiterated his Buy, too, pointing out Apple's history of revenue beats and lauding Apple's ability to "ease its dependence on smartphones."

Earnings Spotlight: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, $33.67) - The chipmaker will have plenty to prove when it reports quarterly financials following the July 30 close. Specifically, it needs to justify an 80%-plus return since the start of the year. When we last got a peek inside AMD's operations, the company beat revenue and earnings expectations and projected strength across all its business segments. Bullishness also has been driven by the launch of its new Zen 2 desktop processors. Some analysts are becoming worried about valuation, however - Mizuho's Vijay Rakesh downgraded AMD from Neutral to Buy, recently, simply because the stock rushed past its price target. "We would revisit at a more attractive entry point as the (long-term chip) roadmap is still intact," he writes. Cowen and Wedbush analysts, however, have reiterated Buy ratings over the past few days. AMD is expected to report a slowdown, however. Analysts are looking for a 13.2% decline in revenues to $1.52 billion, resulting in a 42.9% drop in profits to 8 cents per share.

Noteworthy Earnings Reports: A.O. Smith (AOS), Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Altria (MO), Ares Capital (ARCC), Baidu (BIDU), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), ConocoPhillips (COP), Corning (GLW), Cummins (CMI), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), D.R. Horton (DHI), Eaton (ETN), Ecolab (ECL), Electronic Arts (EA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Extra Space Storage (EXR), FireEye (FEYE), Gilead Sciences (GILD), GrubHub (GRUB), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Leidos (LDOS), MasterCard (MA), Merck (MRK), Mondelez (MDLZ), Oneok (OKE), Paycom Software (PAYC), Pfizer (PFE), Procter & Gamble (PG), Public Storage (PSA), Ralph Lauren (RL), Sirius XM (SIRI), Sony (SNE), Stag Industrial (STAG), Under Armour (UAA), Yum China (YUM), Xerox (XRX)