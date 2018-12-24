Earnings Reports for the Week of Dec. 24-28 (AEY, LIVE)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports schedule to be released by publicly traded companies. There are also earnings previews for select companies. Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.
Note: Extremely few companies report earnings this week because of the holiday schedule.
MONDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports: N/A (Christmas Eve, stock markets close at 1 p.m.)
TUESDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports: N/A (Christmas Day)
WEDNESDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports: N/A
THURSDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports: Live Ventures (LIVE)
FRIDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports: ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
