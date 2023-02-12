Earnings Update: DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.2% to CHF76.70 in the past week. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of CHF11b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.8% to hit CHF3.09 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for DKSH Holding

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from DKSH Holding's five analysts is for revenues of CHF11.7b in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 3.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 5.3% to CHF3.26. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF11.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF3.45 in 2023. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CHF80.67, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on DKSH Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF90.00 and the most bearish at CHF70.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that DKSH Holding's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 3.5% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.5% per year. So although DKSH Holding's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for DKSH Holding. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for DKSH Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether DKSH Holding is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here