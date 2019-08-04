Earnings Estimates Are Plunging for These 12 Pot Stocks

Whether you realize it or not, the marijuana industry is a big-money business. Although "only" $10.9 billion in legal sales were recognized in global licensed cannabis stores last year, we know that tens of billions of dollars in sales are occurring in the black market. As more and more countries legalize, it provides an opportunity for consumers to be moved from illicit to legal channels.

According to various Wall Street estimates, marijuana sales in just a decade's time are expected to soar to somewhere between $50 billion and $200 billion per year. I know that's a pretty wide range, but it's not unexpected given how unprecedented it is for industrialized countries like Canada to give recreational weed the green light. The point is, legal cannabis is going to generate a lot of money, which investors expect to pump up pot stock valuations.

A handful of dried cannabis buds seated atop a messy pile of cash bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Surprise! Cannabis stock profit projections are plunging

However, things haven't been going to plan since Canada legalized adult-use cannabis in October. Rather than rolling in the dough, some cannabis stocks have actually seen their sales decline recently on a sequential quarterly basis. Wall Street, in response, has significantly lowered its consensus profit projections for a variety of pot stocks.

Following, and in no particular order, you'll see 12 pot stocks with plunging forward-year earnings estimates, based on Wall Street's consensus from three months ago, and as of today. Companies that report in Canadian dollars are denoted with a "CA$" in front of their estimate.

Company Forward-Year EPS (90 Days Ago) Forward-Year EPS Today Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) CA$0.45 (CA$0.37) Aurora Cannabis CA$0.00 (CA$0.08) Aphria CA$0.42 CA$0.08 Tilray $0.04 ($0.43) HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) CA$0.20 CA$0.12 OrganiGram Holdings CA$0.34 CA$0.21 CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) CA$0.29 CA$0.09 KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) ($0.04) ($0.15) Cronos Group CA$0.08 CA$0.03 Acreage Holdings $0.46 $0.28 MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) ($0.02) ($0.13) Green Organic Dutchman CA$0.15 CA$0.01

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

The issues that the pot industry are contending with aren't focused on any single group of companies. There are Canadian growers, vertically integrated U.S.-focused multistate operators, and even an ancillary cannabis company, in the above list.

Let's take a brief look at what's causing these earnings estimates to tumble.

A Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf in place of the maple leaf and the words, Sold Out, stamped across the flag. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Multifaceted supply issues in Canada

For starters, Canadian cannabis growers have been clobbered by a number of supply-side issues throughout the country.

For example, Health Canada, the regulatory agency that's overseeing the rollout of legal marijuana, began the year with more than 800 licensing applications to review. For context, it had approved licensing applications for only around 200 companies over five-plus years. Most growers have been waiting many months, if not more than a year, for the OK to grow, process, and/or sell cannabis.