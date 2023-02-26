Earnings Update: Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

As you might know, Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Frontken Corporation Berhad missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of RM517m and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.079, falling short by 2.6% and 2.2% respectively. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Frontken Corporation Berhad's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM621.3m in 2023. This would be a sizeable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 24% to RM0.097. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM628.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.098 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at RM3.51. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Frontken Corporation Berhad analyst has a price target of RM4.10 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM3.10. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Frontken Corporation Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Frontken Corporation Berhad to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM3.51, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Frontken Corporation Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Frontken Corporation Berhad Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

