Earnings are growing at Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is down 16% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -12% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 19% over the last year. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 4.0% in the last three years. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 7.9%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Kontoor Brands isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

View our latest analysis for Kontoor Brands

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Kontoor Brands share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 25%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

We don't see any weakness in the Kontoor Brands' dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Kontoor Brands has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Kontoor Brands stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Kontoor Brands the TSR over the last 1 year was -12%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Kontoor Brands shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 12% ( including dividends) isn't as bad as the market loss of around 12%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 2.1% per year for three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Kontoor Brands is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here