Earnings are growing at Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 58% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 36% lower than three years ago). Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 23% in thirty days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Motorpoint Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Motorpoint Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 122%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Motorpoint Group's revenue is actually up 83% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Motorpoint Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Motorpoint Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Motorpoint Group shareholders did even worse, losing 58%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Motorpoint Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

