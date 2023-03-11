Earnings are growing at Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 29% over a half decade. Even worse, it's down 10% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 5.9% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

With the stock having lost 10% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, Simon Property Group actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 0.9% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, five years ago. Looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. The revenue decline of around 2.8% would not have helped the stock price. So the the weak dividend and revenue data could well help explain the soft share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Simon Property Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Simon Property Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -6.7%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Simon Property Group shareholders are down 8.7% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -8.3%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 1.3% per year. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Simon Property Group that you should be aware of.

