Earnings growth of 1,985% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) shareholders

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) share price is down 51% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 6.1%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 17% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 32% in the last 90 days.

Since Animalcare Group has shed UK£11m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Animalcare Group grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Revenue was pretty flat on last year, which isn't too bad. However, it is certainly possible the market was expecting an uptick in revenue, and that the share price fall reflects that disappointment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Animalcare Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Animalcare Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Animalcare Group shareholders are down 50% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 6.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Animalcare Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Animalcare Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

