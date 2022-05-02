Earnings growth of 213% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shareholders

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) share price is down 22% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 7.6%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 13% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 9.7% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

With the stock having lost 5.7% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Affiliated Managers Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 213%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

With a low yield of 0.03% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Affiliated Managers Group managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Affiliated Managers Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.6% in the twelve months, Affiliated Managers Group shareholders did even worse, losing 22% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

