Earnings growth of 37% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) shareholders

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. In contrast individual stocks will provide a wide range of possible returns, and may fall short. For example, that's what happened with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) over the last year - it's share price is down 16% versus a market decline of 15%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 5.4% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

See our latest analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Cognizant Technology Solutions share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 37%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

With a low yield of 1.7% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Cognizant Technology Solutions' revenue is actually up 11% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Cognizant Technology Solutions is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Cognizant Technology Solutions will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

Story continues

A Different Perspective

The total return of 15% received by Cognizant Technology Solutions shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -15%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 0.6% per year. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cognizant Technology Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here