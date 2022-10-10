Earnings growth of 55% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) shareholders

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 53% in that time. East Side Games Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 30% in thirty days.

Since East Side Games Group has shed CA$28m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

East Side Games Group managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

East Side Games Group's revenue is actually up 36% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think East Side Games Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt East Side Games Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 53% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.0%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 20% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for East Side Games Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

