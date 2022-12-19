Earnings growth of 68% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Brenntag (ETR:BNR) shareholders

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 25%. That's well below the market decline of 16%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 16% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Brenntag share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Brenntag's revenue is actually up 42% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Brenntag is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Brenntag in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Brenntag shareholders did even worse, losing 23% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Brenntag that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

