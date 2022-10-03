Earnings growth of 84% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) shareholders

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) share price slid 28% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 22%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 2.2% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

Since Equinix has shed US$2.2b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Equinix share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 84%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Equinix's revenue is actually up 9.2% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Equinix is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Equinix will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Equinix shareholders did even worse, losing 27% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Equinix is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

