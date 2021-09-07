Earnings growth of 9.1% over 3 years hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for ASOS (LON:ASC) shareholders

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 41% in three years, versus a market return of about 21%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 27% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 33% in the last 90 days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for ASOS isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, ASOS actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 30% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 16% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching ASOS more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 30% in the last year, ASOS shareholders lost 27%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ASOS .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

