Earnings growth outpaced the 29% return delivered to BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) shareholders over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) share price is 29% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 20% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 19% in three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for BioMarin Pharmaceutical investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

We don't think that BioMarin Pharmaceutical's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical grew its revenue by 8.6% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 29% in that time. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think BioMarin Pharmaceutical will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BioMarin Pharmaceutical has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BioMarin Pharmaceutical you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

