Earnings growth outpaced the decent 9.1% CAGR delivered to GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shareholders over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. To wit, the GoDaddy share price has climbed 55% in five years, easily topping the market return of 45% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 11% in the last year.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, GoDaddy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 55% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how GoDaddy has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling GoDaddy stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GoDaddy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that GoDaddy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

