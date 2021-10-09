Earnings growth outpaced the favorable 52% return delivered to CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) shareholders over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) share price is 44% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 25% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 2.3% in three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for CNA Financial investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year CNA Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 172%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 44% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about CNA Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 9.47.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for CNA Financial the TSR over the last 1 year was 52%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CNA Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CNA Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with CNA Financial , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

