Earnings growth outpaced the splendid 17% CAGR delivered to Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shareholders over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) stock is up an impressive 120% over the last five years. We note the stock price is up 5.5% in the last seven days.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Clean Harbors investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Clean Harbors achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 153% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 17% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Clean Harbors' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Clean Harbors shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 17%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Clean Harbors better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Clean Harbors you should be aware of.

