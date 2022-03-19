Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Price Target To US$16.00

Investors in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.9% to close at US$12.21 following the release of its full-year results. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$539m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.81 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Atlas Technical Consultants after the latest results.

View our latest analysis for Atlas Technical Consultants

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Atlas Technical Consultants' six analysts is for revenues of US$592.2m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Atlas Technical Consultants is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.28 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$575.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.25 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Atlas Technical Consultants 12% to US$16.00on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Atlas Technical Consultants analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Atlas Technical Consultants' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Atlas Technical Consultants'historical trends, as the 9.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 12% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that Atlas Technical Consultants is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Atlas Technical Consultants following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Atlas Technical Consultants analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Atlas Technical Consultants (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.