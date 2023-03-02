Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Capital A Berhad (KLSE:CAPITALA) Price Target To RM0.75

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Capital A Berhad (KLSE:CAPITALA), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its full-year results last week. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at RM6.6b, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of RM0.61 some 37% larger than what the analysts had predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Capital A Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM11.5b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 73% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM11.4b and losses of RM0.039 per share in 2023. Overall, while the analysts have reconfirmed their revenue estimates, the consensus now no longer provides an EPS estimate, suggesting that the market believes revenue is more important after these latest results.

Additionally, the consensus price target for Capital A Berhad rose 8.3% to RM0.75, showing a clear increase in optimism from the the analysts involved. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Capital A Berhad analyst has a price target of RM1.25 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM0.40. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Capital A Berhad is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 73% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 28% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. So it looks like Capital A Berhad is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

