Earnings Update: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) just released its latest third-quarter report and things are not looking great. It was not a great result overall, as revenues of US$81k fell 88% short of analyst expectations. Unsurprisingly, statutory losses ended up being13% larger than the analysts expected, at US$2.38 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 15 analysts covering Karuna Therapeutics is for revenues of US$29.1m in 2023, implying a stressful 31% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 42% to US$9.40 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$26.8m and US$9.05 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$285, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Karuna Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$332 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$175. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 26% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 99% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Karuna Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$285, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Karuna Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Karuna Therapeutics that you need to take into consideration.

