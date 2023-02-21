Earnings Miss: Aztech Global Ltd. Missed EPS By 23% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from Aztech Global Ltd. (SGX:8AZ), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Results overall were not great, with earnings of S$0.087 per share falling drastically short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile revenues hit S$820m and were slightly better than forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Aztech Global's four analysts is for revenues of S$880.9m in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 7.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 56% to S$0.14. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$917.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.13 in 2023. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been a 8.1% lift in the price target to S$1.03, with the analysts signalling that the higher earnings forecasts are more relevant to the business than the weaker revenue estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Aztech Global, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at S$1.15 and the most bearish at S$0.91 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Aztech Global is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Aztech Global's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Aztech Global.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Aztech Global's earnings potential next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

