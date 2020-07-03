Earnings Miss: On the Beach Group plc Missed EPS By 24% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) last week reported its latest half-yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Results overall were not great, with earnings of UK£0.12 per share falling drastically short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile revenues hit UK£53m and were slightly better than forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

LSE:OTB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 2nd 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering On the Beach Group, is for revenues of UK£61.9m in 2020, which would reflect a disturbing 37% reduction in On the Beach Group's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 38% to UK£0.10. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of UK£47.2m and UK£0.16 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£3.61, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on On the Beach Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£4.00 and the most bearish at UK£3.23 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 37% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - On the Beach Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider.